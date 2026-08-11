BPROM House / OAD

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Architects: OAD - Open Architecture Design
- Area: 641 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alvis Rozenbergs
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Lead Architect: Zane Tetere-Sulce
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Jelena Ozolina-Jelisejeva, Maria Gembitskaya
- Technical Team: Valters Pozarnovs, Alvis Petrovskis
- General Contractor: Promark Construction
- Country: Latvia
Text description provided by the architects. Set along a tranquil riverbank in the suburbs of Riga, Latvia, the BPROM Private Residence pays tribute to Baltic ethnography, blending ancient local traditions with the comforts of modern living. Designed as a summer holiday home, the project includes a family residence and a guest house with a sauna.