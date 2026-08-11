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BPROM House / OAD

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BPROM House / OAD - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontBPROM House / OAD - Image 3 of 30BPROM House / OAD - Interior PhotographyBPROM House / OAD - Interior PhotographyBPROM House / OAD - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Latvia
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BPROM House / OAD - Image 7 of 30
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Text description provided by the architects. Set along a tranquil riverbank in the suburbs of Riga, Latvia, the BPROM Private Residence pays tribute to Baltic ethnography, blending ancient local traditions with the comforts of modern living. Designed as a summer holiday home, the project includes a family residence and a guest house with a sauna.

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OAD - Open Architecture Design
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Wood

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Cite: "BPROM House / OAD" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182192/bprom-oad> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alvis Rozenbergs

BPROM 住宅 / OAD

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