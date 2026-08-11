BPROM House / OAD

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors

Design Team: Jelena Ozolina-Jelisejeva, Maria Gembitskaya

Technical Team: Valters Pozarnovs, Alvis Petrovskis

General Contractor: Promark Construction

Country: Latvia

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Text description provided by the architects. Set along a tranquil riverbank in the suburbs of Riga, Latvia, the BPROM Private Residence pays tribute to Baltic ethnography, blending ancient local traditions with the comforts of modern living. Designed as a summer holiday home, the project includes a family residence and a guest house with a sauna.