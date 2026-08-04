Tamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Higienópolis, one of the most traditional neighborhoods in São Paulo, Apê Tamarindo was born from a couple's desire to create an authentic home connected to their own history and far from standardized solutions. Designed by Estúdio Minke, the interior renovation project transformed the 113-square-meter apartment into a space that balances natural elements, Brazilian references, and an industrial language defined by the appreciation of the property's original structure.