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Tamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke

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Tamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairTamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairTamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Kitchen, CountertopTamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingTamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke - More Images+ 6

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Minke
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  113
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maura Mello
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Tamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Kitchen, Countertop
© Maura Mello

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Higienópolis, one of the most traditional neighborhoods in São Paulo, Apê Tamarindo was born from a couple's desire to create an authentic home connected to their own history and far from standardized solutions. Designed by Estúdio Minke, the interior renovation project transformed the 113-square-meter apartment into a space that balances natural elements, Brazilian references, and an industrial language defined by the appreciation of the property's original structure.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Tamarindo Apartment / Estúdio Minke" [Apartamento Tamarindo / Estúdio Minke] 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182190/tamarindo-apartment-estudio-minke> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maura Mello

塔马林多公寓 / Estúdio Minke

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