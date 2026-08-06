Entwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects

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Tokyo, Japan
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Architects: IGArchitects
- Area: 66 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ooki Jingu
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Lead Architect: Masato Igarashi, Yuuki Yazaki
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- Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Main Construction Team: Kentaro Okata, Tomoyuki Hirabayashi, Ken Ishii, Chiba GALAS Inc.
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a single floor within a commercial tenant building into a restaurant. Rather than dividing the program into a conventional relationship of front-of-house and back-of-house, the design explores how the various functions of the restaurant can be encompassed and gently interconnected through a single continuous wall.