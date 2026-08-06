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Entwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects

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Entwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects - Image 2 of 18Entwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteEntwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassEntwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects - Interior PhotographyEntwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects - More Images+ 13

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: IGArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  66
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ooki Jingu
  • Lead Architect: Masato Igarashi, Yuuki Yazaki
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Entwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete
© Ooki Jingu

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a single floor within a commercial tenant building into a restaurant. Rather than dividing the program into a conventional relationship of front-of-house and back-of-house, the design explores how the various functions of the restaurant can be encompassed and gently interconnected through a single continuous wall.

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Cite: "Entwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects" 06 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182163/wrapped-wall-residence-igarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ooki Jingu

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