Entwined Wall Residence / IGArchitects

+ 13

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors

Main Construction Team: Kentaro Okata, Tomoyuki Hirabayashi, Ken Ishii, Chiba GALAS Inc.

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a single floor within a commercial tenant building into a restaurant. Rather than dividing the program into a conventional relationship of front-of-house and back-of-house, the design explores how the various functions of the restaurant can be encompassed and gently interconnected through a single continuous wall.