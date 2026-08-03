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Aroeira House / FGMF

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Aroeira House / FGMF - Exterior PhotographyAroeira House / FGMF - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, PatioAroeira House / FGMF - Exterior PhotographyAroeira House / FGMF - Exterior PhotographyAroeira House / FGMF - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Quinta da Baronesa, Brazil
  • Architects: FGMF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1025
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes e Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
  • Coordination: Desyree Niedo, Gabriel Mota, Juliana Cadó, Sonia Gouveia, Geronimo Palarino, Iacy Gottschalk, João Baptistella
  • Project Team: Bárbara Dolabella, Bruna Comin, Bruno Suman, Gabriel Baptista, Giulia Petiti, José Carlos Navarro, Julia Jobim, Karina Nakaura, Lais Xavier, Leandro Leão, Victor Lucena, Ana Paula Sapia, Mariana Sarto, Michelle Vasques
  • General Construction: Yellowbrick Houses
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Benedicts
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Foco LD
  • City: Quinta da Baronesa
  • Country: Brazil
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Aroeira House / FGMF - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the Aroeira House begins with an analysis of the sloping, corner lot inside a gated community in the countryside of São Paulo, which faces an exuberant view, to find the best orientation for the residence on the site. Due to the steep slope of the terrain, the house is positioned on its upper portion, providing the best views and utilizing the corner location to allow level pedestrian access from the side street, while cars access the garage from the lower street.

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Cite: "Aroeira House / FGMF" [Casa Aroeira / FGMF] 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182130/aroeira-house-fgmf> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

Aroeira 住宅 / FGMF

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