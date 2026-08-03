Aroeira House / FGMF

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Quinta da Baronesa, Brazil Architects: FGMF

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1025 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Lead Architects: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes e Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Desyree Niedo, Gabriel Mota, Juliana Cadó, Sonia Gouveia, Geronimo Palarino, Iacy Gottschalk, João Baptistella

Project Team: Bárbara Dolabella, Bruna Comin, Bruno Suman, Gabriel Baptista, Giulia Petiti, José Carlos Navarro, Julia Jobim, Karina Nakaura, Lais Xavier, Leandro Leão, Victor Lucena, Ana Paula Sapia, Mariana Sarto, Michelle Vasques

General Construction: Yellowbrick Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Benedicts

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Foco LD

City: Quinta da Baronesa

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The design for the Aroeira House begins with an analysis of the sloping, corner lot inside a gated community in the countryside of São Paulo, which faces an exuberant view, to find the best orientation for the residence on the site. Due to the steep slope of the terrain, the house is positioned on its upper portion, providing the best views and utilizing the corner location to allow level pedestrian access from the side street, while cars access the garage from the lower street.