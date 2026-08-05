CMM (H)Office / Gets Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. CMM (H)Office unifies three distinct architectural programs into a single, cohesive headquarters for CMM, a telecommunications and security company based in South Jakarta. Conceived as a direct response to the company's evolving operational model, the building reimagines the conventional office typology by merging workspace, warehouse, and residential functions into a flexible, hybrid environment. Departing from the rigidity of its previous headquarters, the new facility integrates an on-site warehouse and private penthouse quarters, creating a multifunctional space that prioritizes both efficiency and adaptability. Unlike conventional office buildings—often limited by formal spatial hierarchies—CMM (H)Office fosters a dynamic environment where work, storage, and domestic life intersect fluidly. Central to the project is its resort-like atmosphere: a workplace environment intentionally crafted to support focus, collaboration, and relaxation. Nature is not a backdrop but an active agent in the design, engaging directly with the workflow and spatial experience. This reciprocity between building and landscape supports both well-being and productivity, shaping a new office paradigm—one that is as human-centered as it is programmatically complex.