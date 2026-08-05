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CMM (H)Office / Gets Architects

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CMM (H)Office / Gets Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyCMM (H)Office / Gets Architects - Interior Photography, CourtyardCMM (H)Office / Gets Architects - Image 4 of 36CMM (H)Office / Gets Architects - Interior Photography, CourtyardCMM (H)Office / Gets Architects - More Images+ 31

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
Tebet, Indonesia
  • Architects: Gets Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BoConcept, Jotun, Simon, Toto, dormakaba, Grohe, Allure Industries, Astral Aluminium, Azure Tile, CEMPRO GRC, Daikin, Helvar Lighting, Himalaya Glass, Kohler, Kone, Nurco Lighting, PT Jati Alam Persada, PT. Mondilla Bersaudara, Pita Collections, Quadra, +3
  • Lead Architects: Gerard Tambunan
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CMM (H)Office / Gets Architects - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. CMM (H)Office unifies three distinct architectural programs into a single, cohesive headquarters for CMM, a telecommunications and security company based in South Jakarta. Conceived as a direct response to the company's evolving operational model, the building reimagines the conventional office typology by merging workspace, warehouse, and residential functions into a flexible, hybrid environment. Departing from the rigidity of its previous headquarters, the new facility integrates an on-site warehouse and private penthouse quarters, creating a multifunctional space that prioritizes both efficiency and adaptability. Unlike conventional office buildings—often limited by formal spatial hierarchies—CMM (H)Office fosters a dynamic environment where work, storage, and domestic life intersect fluidly. Central to the project is its resort-like atmosphere: a workplace environment intentionally crafted to support focus, collaboration, and relaxation. Nature is not a backdrop but an active agent in the design, engaging directly with the workflow and spatial experience. This reciprocity between building and landscape supports both well-being and productivity, shaping a new office paradigm—one that is as human-centered as it is programmatically complex.

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Cite: "CMM (H)Office / Gets Architects" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182108/cmm-h-office-gets-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mario Wibowo

CMM (H)Office 办公空间 / Gets Architects

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