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Western Valley House / STO.M.P

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Western Valley House / STO.M.P - Image 2 of 26Western Valley House / STO.M.P - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairWestern Valley House / STO.M.P - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsWestern Valley House / STO.M.P - Interior Photography, WoodWestern Valley House / STO.M.P - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Theni, India
  • Architects: STO.M.P
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Alankaram, Tostem
  • Lead Architects: Vignesh Sekar
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Abishek Raj
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Archetype
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aperture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Studio Vinton
  • City: Theni
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Western Valley House / STO.M.P - Image 2 of 26
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Inspirations and key concepts – The house is conceived as a metaphor for the valley it inhabits. The design borrows the language of a bustling street skyline, stretching the home along a corner site so it frames the valley and its lake. Three linear bays, offset vertically and linked by corridors, open the plan to filtered western light and cross ventilation, letting the house mirror the character of the landscape around it through texture and material.

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STO.M.P
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Materials

SteelStone

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Cite: "Western Valley House / STO.M.P" 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182086/western-valley-house-st-p> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Western Valley House / STO.M.P

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