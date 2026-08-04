House in Harmony / Golchin Studio

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Architects: Golchin Studio
- Area: 268 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: Navid Golchin, Rezvan Alipour
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Esfahan's dense Dolatabad neighborhood, House in Harmony establishes a quiet, introverted sanctuary that reconciles multi-generational living with an intensely heterogeneous urban edge. The 268-square-meter infill site is bordered to the west by an active automotive oil change shop, to the east by a mixed-use retail/residential building, to the north by an 8-meter street directly facing an elementary school, and to the south by a narrow 4-meter residential alley. Commissioned by a family of four, the brief required a flexible layout capable of hosting visiting grandparents while maintaining high thermal comfort, acoustic privacy, and natural daylight on a site flanked by industrial, commercial, and educational functions.