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House in Harmony / Golchin Studio

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House in Harmony / Golchin Studio - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Harmony / Golchin Studio - Interior Photography, Brick, ConcreteHouse in Harmony / Golchin Studio - Interior Photography, Brick, ConcreteHouse in Harmony / Golchin Studio - Image 5 of 30House in Harmony / Golchin Studio - More Images+ 25

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Dowlatabad, Iran
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Zahra Ahmadjoo
  • Technical Team: Hadi Hosseini
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mohammad Fattahi
  • City: Dowlatabad
  • Country: Iran
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House in Harmony / Golchin Studio - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh COMO photography studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Esfahan's dense Dolatabad neighborhood, House in Harmony establishes a quiet, introverted sanctuary that reconciles multi-generational living with an intensely heterogeneous urban edge. The 268-square-meter infill site is bordered to the west by an active automotive oil change shop, to the east by a mixed-use retail/residential building, to the north by an 8-meter street directly facing an elementary school, and to the south by a narrow 4-meter residential alley. Commissioned by a family of four, the brief required a flexible layout capable of hosting visiting grandparents while maintaining high thermal comfort, acoustic privacy, and natural daylight on a site flanked by industrial, commercial, and educational functions.

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Golchin Studio
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SteelConcreteBrick

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Cite: "House in Harmony / Golchin Studio" 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182076/house-in-harmony-golchin-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh COMO photography studio

和声住宅 / Golchin Studio

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