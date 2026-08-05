Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design

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Text description provided by the architects. Most funerary architecture asks visitors to look down. Exalt does the opposite. Commissioned while the family patriarch was still alive, this private mausoleum in the Philippines transforms a place of mourning into a place of preparation. Conceived as an architecture of uplift, the project reconsiders the spatial language traditionally associated with death and remembrance.