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Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design

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Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 2 of 22Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 3 of 22Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 4 of 22Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 5 of 22Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Crypts & Mausoleums
Muntinlupa, Philippines
  • Architects: Jim Caumeron Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  88
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bien Alvarez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kohler
  • Lead Architect: Jim Caumeron
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Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 2 of 22
© Bien Alvarez

Text description provided by the architects. Most funerary architecture asks visitors to look down. Exalt does the opposite. Commissioned while the family patriarch was still alive, this private mausoleum in the Philippines transforms a place of mourning into a place of preparation. Conceived as an architecture of uplift, the project reconsiders the spatial language traditionally associated with death and remembrance.

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Jim Caumeron Design
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GlassStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialCrypts & MausoleumsPhilippines

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GlassStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialCrypts & MausoleumsPhilippines
Cite: "Exalt Mausoleum / Jim Caumeron Design" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182074/exalt-mausoleum-jim-caumeron-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bien Alvarez

Exalt 陵墓 / Jim Caumeron Design

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