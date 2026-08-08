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Restaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio

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Restaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio - Interior Photography, GlassRestaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio - Interior Photography, Glass, ChairRestaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio - Interior Photography, Glass, ChairRestaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, GlassRestaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Interior Design, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
San Pedro Garza García, Mexico
  • Architects: Madarq studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Inu Lee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flush outlet, Quartzite, Spotlight, Surf sling brown leather chair
  • Lead Architects: Inu Lee
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Restaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass
© Inu Lee

Text description provided by the architects. A borrowed garden and a single point of origin transform a leftover corner of a food court into a space with its own identity.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Restaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio" 08 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182070/restaurant-madarq-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Inu Lee

Nectar Oum 餐厅 / Madarq studio

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