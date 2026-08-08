Restaurant Nectar Oum / Madarq studio

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San Pedro Garza García, Mexico
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Architects: Madarq studio
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Inu Lee
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Manufacturers: Flush outlet, Quartzite, Spotlight, Surf sling brown leather chair
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Lead Architects: Inu Lee
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- Category: Interior Design, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team: Maximiliano, Daniela
- General Contractor: Aurelia Acero Inox
- City: San Pedro Garza García
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. A borrowed garden and a single point of origin transform a leftover corner of a food court into a space with its own identity.