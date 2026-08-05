Minzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier

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Text description provided by the architects. Minzu Lane Coffee is located on Minzu Road, a historic street in Zhongshan layered with urban memory. The existing building is a traditional qilou dating back to the Jiaqing period of the Qing Dynasty, constructed with brick masonry and a timber frame, and still retaining its original firewalls. The intervention responds to two parallel challenges: improving the long and narrow interior to accommodate the operational needs of a café, while serving as an incremental renewal that reconnects the building with the surrounding historic streetscape.