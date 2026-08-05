Minzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier

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Zhongshan, China
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Architects: Modum Atelier
- Area: 77 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Guowei Liu
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Lead Architects: Zhou Ruizhe, Yang Kunbo
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- Category: Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Zhou Ruizhe, Yang Kunbo, Zhang Siyi, Bao Jiahui
- City: Zhongshan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Minzu Lane Coffee is located on Minzu Road, a historic street in Zhongshan layered with urban memory. The existing building is a traditional qilou dating back to the Jiaqing period of the Qing Dynasty, constructed with brick masonry and a timber frame, and still retaining its original firewalls. The intervention responds to two parallel challenges: improving the long and narrow interior to accommodate the operational needs of a café, while serving as an incremental renewal that reconnects the building with the surrounding historic streetscape.