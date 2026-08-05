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Minzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier

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Minzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier - Exterior Photography, ConcreteMinzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyMinzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, BeamMinzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier - Image 5 of 24Minzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier - More Images+ 19

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
Zhongshan, China
  • Architects: Modum Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  77
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu
  • Lead Architects: Zhou Ruizhe, Yang Kunbo
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Minzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Minzu Lane Coffee is located on Minzu Road, a historic street in Zhongshan layered with urban memory. The existing building is a traditional qilou dating back to the Jiaqing period of the Qing Dynasty, constructed with brick masonry and a timber frame, and still retaining its original firewalls. The intervention responds to two parallel challenges: improving the long and narrow interior to accommodate the operational needs of a café, while serving as an incremental renewal that reconnects the building with the surrounding historic streetscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Minzu Lane Coffee / Modum Atelier" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182067/minzu-lane-coffee-modum-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guowei Liu

老骑楼与新亭：Minzu Lane Coffee / 衡建筑

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