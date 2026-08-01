Panō Garcia Store / AIA Estúdio

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Text description provided by the architects. The design for the new Panō store, located on Garcia D'Ávila Street in Ipanema, faced the challenge of distributing the program of the former Casa Panō, previously organized on a single level, across three floors. Vertical circulation was treated as the structuring element of the project, creating a path where each floor offers an intentional change in atmosphere, with choices aimed at establishing a dialogue with the brand's identity and memory.