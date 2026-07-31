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Jabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA

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Jabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA - Image 2 of 37Jabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, CountertopJabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA - Interior Photography, ChairJabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA - Image 5 of 37Jabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA - More Images+ 32

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  636
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edgard Cesar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kohler, Paulete, Tidelli
  • Lead Architects: Andre Lenza
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Jabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA - Exterior Photography
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the eastern region of Goiânia, Brazil, the Jabuticabeiras House is a 361-square-meter residence born from a couple's desire to downsize and optimize their lifestyle. After their children moved out, their former home felt oversized. Strategically choosing a 650-square-meter lot in the very neighborhood where their children and grandchildren reside, the clients aimed to foster closer family ties during their golden years.

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Cite: "Jabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182040/jabuticabeiras-house-studio-andre-lenza> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Edgard Cesar

拟树之家 / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA

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