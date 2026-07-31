Jabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA

+ 32

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Wilney Filho, Ingrid Moreira, Gabriela Lys

Landscape Architecture: Fernanda Simão

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the eastern region of Goiânia, Brazil, the Jabuticabeiras House is a 361-square-meter residence born from a couple's desire to downsize and optimize their lifestyle. After their children moved out, their former home felt oversized. Strategically choosing a 650-square-meter lot in the very neighborhood where their children and grandchildren reside, the clients aimed to foster closer family ties during their golden years.