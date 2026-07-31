Jabuticabeiras House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA

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Goiânia, Brazil
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Architects: STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
- Area: 636 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Edgard Cesar
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Manufacturers: Kohler, Paulete, Tidelli
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Lead Architects: Andre Lenza
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Wilney Filho, Ingrid Moreira, Gabriela Lys
- Landscape Architecture: Fernanda Simão
- City: Goiânia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the eastern region of Goiânia, Brazil, the Jabuticabeiras House is a 361-square-meter residence born from a couple's desire to downsize and optimize their lifestyle. After their children moved out, their former home felt oversized. Strategically choosing a 650-square-meter lot in the very neighborhood where their children and grandchildren reside, the clients aimed to foster closer family ties during their golden years.