Looking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular

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Houses • Chapadmalal, Argentina Architects: PLUG arquitectura modular

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 124 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandarián

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Etex Alcor , Aluar , Peirano , ferrum Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Juan Martín Roldán

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Mateo Nuss

Technical Team: Juan Martín Roldán

City: Chapadmalal

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Chapadmalal is a coastal town located in the southeast of the Buenos Aires province, halfway between Mar del Plata and Miramar. It is a popular Argentine destination for water sports enthusiasts, particularly surfers, and is also known for its culinary scene. The area uniquely blends a rural atmosphere with a maritime climate.