Looking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular

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Architects: PLUG arquitectura modular
- Area: 124 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Luis Barandarián
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Manufacturers: Etex, Alcor, Aluar, Peirano, ferrum
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Lead Architect: Juan Martín Roldán
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Text description provided by the architects. Chapadmalal is a coastal town located in the southeast of the Buenos Aires province, halfway between Mar del Plata and Miramar. It is a popular Argentine destination for water sports enthusiasts, particularly surfers, and is also known for its culinary scene. The area uniquely blends a rural atmosphere with a maritime climate.