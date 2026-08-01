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Looking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular

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Looking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular - Interior Photography, Dining room, Door, ChairLooking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular - Image 3 of 21Looking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular - Interior PhotographyLooking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular - Exterior PhotographyLooking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Chapadmalal, Argentina
  • Architects: PLUG arquitectura modular
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  124
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandarián
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Etex, Alcor, Aluar, Peirano, ferrum
  • Lead Architect: Juan Martín Roldán
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Mateo Nuss
  • Technical Team: Juan Martín Roldán
  • City: Chapadmalal
  • Country: Argentina
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© Luis Barandarián

Text description provided by the architects. Chapadmalal is a coastal town located in the southeast of the Buenos Aires province, halfway between Mar del Plata and Miramar. It is a popular Argentine destination for water sports enthusiasts, particularly surfers, and is also known for its culinary scene. The area uniquely blends a rural atmosphere with a maritime climate.

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Cite: "Looking South House / PLUG arquitectura modular" [Casa Mirar al sur / PLUG arquitectura modular] 01 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182021/looking-south-house-plug-arquitectura-modular> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luis Barandarián

Casa Mirar al sur / PLUG arquitectura modular

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