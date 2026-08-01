EA House / Bokey Grant

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Architects: Bokey Grant
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Clinton Weaver
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Lead Architects: Bokey Grant
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Text description provided by the architects. EA House is a family home carefully crafted onto a sensitive rock cliff face escarpment in the southern highlands. A simple elemental gesture testing emotional responses on a difficult and unique site. An experimental house, while simple in form, solves many overlapping constraints and challenges that exist because of the site. A leftover parcel of land from a suburb that was planned before realizing there was a giant cliff & gorge. Since being deemed unbuildable, the site has been empty ever since.