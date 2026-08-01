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EA House / Bokey Grant

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EA House / Bokey Grant - Exterior PhotographyEA House / Bokey Grant - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamEA House / Bokey Grant - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairEA House / Bokey Grant - Image 5 of 25EA House / Bokey Grant - More Images+ 20

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Houses
Australia
  • Architects: Bokey Grant
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clinton Weaver
  • Lead Architects: Bokey Grant
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EA House / Bokey Grant - Exterior Photography
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. EA House is a family home carefully crafted onto a sensitive rock cliff face escarpment in the southern highlands. A simple elemental gesture testing emotional responses on a difficult and unique site. An experimental house, while simple in form, solves many overlapping constraints and challenges that exist because of the site. A leftover parcel of land from a suburb that was planned before realizing there was a giant cliff & gorge. Since being deemed unbuildable, the site has been empty ever since.

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Bokey Grant
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "EA House / Bokey Grant" 01 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182004/ea-house-bokey-grant> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Clinton Weaver

EA House / Bokey Grant

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