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Casa Akíga / Studio Saxe

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Sustainability
Costa Rica
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Casa Akíga / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Thibault Cartier

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a sloping site that descends toward a ravine, with ocean views beyond, this residence is approached as a gradual discovery. The house does not reveal itself immediately. Instead, it remains partially hidden, embedded into the terrain and held by the landscape. From the street, only fragments are visible, allowing the natural surroundings to take precedence.

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Studio Saxe
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WoodStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityCosta Rica

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Cite: "Casa Akíga / Studio Saxe" 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182002/casa-akiga-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Thibault Cartier

Casa Akíga / Studio Saxe

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