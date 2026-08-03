Casa Akíga / Studio Saxe

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Architects: Studio Saxe
- Area: 1347 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Thibault Cartier
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Sustainability
- Design Director: Benjamin Saxe
- Landscape: Studio Saxe
- Builder: Frame Construction
- Structural Engineer: Sotela Alfaro Ltda
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a sloping site that descends toward a ravine, with ocean views beyond, this residence is approached as a gradual discovery. The house does not reveal itself immediately. Instead, it remains partially hidden, embedded into the terrain and held by the landscape. From the street, only fragments are visible, allowing the natural surroundings to take precedence.