Casa Akíga / Studio Saxe

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Sustainability

Design Director: Benjamin Saxe

Landscape: Studio Saxe

Builder: Frame Construction

Structural Engineer: Sotela Alfaro Ltda

Country: Costa Rica

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within a sloping site that descends toward a ravine, with ocean views beyond, this residence is approached as a gradual discovery. The house does not reveal itself immediately. Instead, it remains partially hidden, embedded into the terrain and held by the landscape. From the street, only fragments are visible, allowing the natural surroundings to take precedence.