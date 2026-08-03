Reborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research

-
Architects: DARE – Design Arena + Research
- Area: 145 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Rungkit Chareonwat
-
Manufacturers: Serge Ferrari, COTTO, FAMELINE, K.S. Wood, Kohler, Lamptitude, Shinkolite, Siamtak, Smile Design, Suzuka, Thai Soung
-
Lead Architects: Kunnapat Wongthavornman
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a suburban area of Bangkok, this project sits in a village split by a new public road, transforming a serene area into a busy district. The 30-year-old house, influenced by Thailand's early modern style with compartmentalized rooms, complex hip roofs, and wooden elements, required a transformation to address the loss of privacy, security, and green space caused by urban disruption.