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Reborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research

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Reborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research - Exterior Photography, BalconyReborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony, DeckReborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Glass, ChairReborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research - Image 5 of 25Reborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: DARE – Design Arena + Research
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Chareonwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Serge Ferrari, COTTO, FAMELINE, K.S. Wood, Kohler, Lamptitude, Shinkolite, Siamtak, Smile Design, Suzuka, Thai Soung
  • Lead Architects: Kunnapat Wongthavornman
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Suchawadee Tansuwan, Natrada Chatritdhichaikul
  • General Contractor: Treschic Design, Lertsilp Furniture
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
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Reborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Rungkit Chareonwat

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a suburban area of Bangkok, this project sits in a village split by a new public road, transforming a serene area into a busy district. The 30-year-old house, influenced by Thailand's early modern style with compartmentalized rooms, complex hip roofs, and wooden elements, required a transformation to address the loss of privacy, security, and green space caused by urban disruption.

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DARE – Design Arena + Research
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Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Reborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research" 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181954/reborn-house-dare-design-arena-plus-research> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rungkit Chareonwat

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