Reborn House / DARE – Design Arena + Research

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Suchawadee Tansuwan, Natrada Chatritdhichaikul

General Contractor: Treschic Design, Lertsilp Furniture

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a suburban area of Bangkok, this project sits in a village split by a new public road, transforming a serene area into a busy district. The 30-year-old house, influenced by Thailand's early modern style with compartmentalized rooms, complex hip roofs, and wooden elements, required a transformation to address the loss of privacy, security, and green space caused by urban disruption.