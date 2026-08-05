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RDH House / Čechvala Architects

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RDH House / Čechvala Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyRDH House / Čechvala Architects - Image 3 of 16RDH House / Čechvala Architects - Image 4 of 16RDH House / Čechvala Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodRDH House / Čechvala Architects - More Images+ 11

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Bratislava, Slovakia
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RDH House / Čechvala Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Alexandra Timpau, Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The site sits in Bratislava's Sihoť district along Devínska Road, at a rare meeting point of two contrasting landscapes: the wooded rise of the Carpathian massif on one side and a quiet arm of the Danube on the other. The house also stands close to a well-known horticultural center, giving the plot a prominent presence within the neighborhood.

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Čechvala Architects
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSlovakia

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSlovakia
Cite: "RDH House / Čechvala Architects" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181952/rdh-house-cechvala-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alexandra Timpau, Alex Shoots Buildings

RDH 住宅 / Čechvala Architects

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