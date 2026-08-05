RDH House / Čechvala Architects

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors

Design Team: Monika Homolová

Techanical Team: Stanislav Komár

City: Bratislava

Country: Slovakia

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Text description provided by the architects. The site sits in Bratislava's Sihoť district along Devínska Road, at a rare meeting point of two contrasting landscapes: the wooded rise of the Carpathian massif on one side and a quiet arm of the Danube on the other. The house also stands close to a well-known horticultural center, giving the plot a prominent presence within the neighborhood.