Meadow House / Mark English Architects

+ 19

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Josh Kehl, Mark English AIA

Technical Team: Greg Corbett, Karli Montick

Architecture Offices: GFDS Structural Enginerrs

City: Carmel-by-the-Sea

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Meadow House presented us with an opportunity to work within the exceptional Santa Lucia Preserve in the Carmel Valley. Both the site and brief paved the way for a challenging and, ultimately, deeply rewarding process.