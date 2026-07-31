Meadow House / Mark English Architects

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Carmel-by-the-Sea, United States
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Architects: Mark English Architects
- Area: 8450 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher Photography
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Lead Architects: Mark English, Greg Corbett, Josh Kehl, Karli Montick
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Josh Kehl, Mark English AIA
- Technical Team: Greg Corbett, Karli Montick
- Architecture Offices: GFDS Structural Enginerrs
- City: Carmel-by-the-Sea
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Meadow House presented us with an opportunity to work within the exceptional Santa Lucia Preserve in the Carmel Valley. Both the site and brief paved the way for a challenging and, ultimately, deeply rewarding process.