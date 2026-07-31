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Meadow House / Mark English Architects

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Meadow House / Mark English Architects - Image 2 of 24Meadow House / Mark English Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, ChairMeadow House / Mark English Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairMeadow House / Mark English Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, ChairMeadow House / Mark English Architects - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Carmel-by-the-Sea, United States
  • Design Team: Josh Kehl, Mark English AIA
  • Technical Team: Greg Corbett, Karli Montick
  • Architecture Offices: GFDS Structural Enginerrs
  • City: Carmel-by-the-Sea
  • Country: United States
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Meadow House / Mark English Architects - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Meadow House presented us with an opportunity to work within the exceptional Santa Lucia Preserve in the Carmel Valley. Both the site and brief paved the way for a challenging and, ultimately, deeply rewarding process.

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Cite: "Meadow House / Mark English Architects" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181907/meadow-house-mark-english-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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