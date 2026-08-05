Paraiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects

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Category: Interior Design, House Interiors

Design Team: Joseph Sandy, Pete Austin

General Contractor: ASD Woodworks

Interior Design: EKR Design

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: USE

City: Danville

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The Paraiso Remodel transforms a ranch house in a hilly East Bay neighborhood into a light-filled family home. Originally a T-shaped structure with a piecemeal 1960s addition, the house had grown dark and chopped up over the years, prompting its new owners to turn to Austin Sandy for a rethink.