Paraiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects

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Danville, United States
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Architects: Austin Sandy Architects
- Area: 2700 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ethan Gordon
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Lead Architects: Austin Sandy Architects
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Interior Design, House Interiors
- Design Team: Joseph Sandy, Pete Austin
- General Contractor: ASD Woodworks
- Interior Design: EKR Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: USE
- City: Danville
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Paraiso Remodel transforms a ranch house in a hilly East Bay neighborhood into a light-filled family home. Originally a T-shaped structure with a piecemeal 1960s addition, the house had grown dark and chopped up over the years, prompting its new owners to turn to Austin Sandy for a rethink.