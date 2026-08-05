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Paraiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects

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Paraiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects - Image 1 of 16Paraiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomParaiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodParaiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairParaiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects - More Images+ 11

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Interior Design, House Interiors
Danville, United States
  • Architects: Austin Sandy Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ethan Gordon
  • Lead Architects: Austin Sandy Architects
  • Design Team: Joseph Sandy, Pete Austin
  • General Contractor: ASD Woodworks
  • Interior Design: EKR Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: USE
  • City: Danville
  • Country: United States
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Paraiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden, Concrete, Courtyard
© Ethan Gordon

Text description provided by the architects. The Paraiso Remodel transforms a ranch house in a hilly East Bay neighborhood into a light-filled family home. Originally a T-shaped structure with a piecemeal 1960s addition, the house had grown dark and chopped up over the years, prompting its new owners to turn to Austin Sandy for a rethink.

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Cite: "Paraiso Remodel / Austin Sandy Architects" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181897/paraiso-remodel-austin-sandy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ethan Gordon

Paraiso 住宅改造 / Austin Sandy Architects

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