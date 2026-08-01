Cafe N+ / Horibe Associates

+ 20

Coffee Shop • Takatsuki, Japan Architects: Horibe Associates

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 17 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Yunagi Miki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fukuicomputer Architect Inc. , Landex , Osmo Color

Lead Architects: Naoko Horibe, Keiichi Horibe

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Cafe N+ was designed as a new vibrant hub connecting a historic shrine with a newly built performing arts theater in Takatsuki City, aiming to create an architecture that seamlessly harmonizes with the existing landscape while maintaining its own distinct identity.