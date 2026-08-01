Cafe N+ / Horibe Associates

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Takatsuki, Japan
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Architects: Horibe Associates
- Area: 17 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Yunagi Miki
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Manufacturers: Fukuicomputer Architect Inc., Landex, Osmo Color
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Lead Architects: Naoko Horibe, Keiichi Horibe
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- Category: Coffee Shop
- Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Shunya Takahashi Tectonic Studio
- Contractor, Builders: Kosaka Koumuten Co., Ltd.
- City: Takatsuki
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Cafe N+ was designed as a new vibrant hub connecting a historic shrine with a newly built performing arts theater in Takatsuki City, aiming to create an architecture that seamlessly harmonizes with the existing landscape while maintaining its own distinct identity.