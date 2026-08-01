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Cafe N+ / Horibe Associates

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Cafe N+ / Horibe Associates - Exterior PhotographyCafe N+ / Horibe Associates - Image 2 of 25Cafe N+ / Horibe Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCafe N+ / Horibe Associates - Image 5 of 25Cafe N+ / Horibe Associates - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop
Takatsuki, Japan
  • Architects: Horibe Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yunagi Miki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fukuicomputer Architect Inc., Landex, Osmo Color
  • Lead Architects: Naoko Horibe, Keiichi Horibe
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Cafe N+ / Horibe Associates - Exterior Photography
© Yunagi Miki

Text description provided by the architects. Cafe N+ was designed as a new vibrant hub connecting a historic shrine with a newly built performing arts theater in Takatsuki City, aiming to create an architecture that seamlessly harmonizes with the existing landscape while maintaining its own distinct identity.

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Horibe Associates
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopJapan

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopJapan
Cite: "Cafe N+ / Horibe Associates" 01 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181882/cafe-n-plus-horibe-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yunagi Miki

N+ 咖啡厅 / Horibe Associates

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