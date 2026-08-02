Casa Nido / Iterare arquitectos

•
València, Spain
-
Architects: Iterare arquitectos
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:David Zarzoso
-
Manufacturers: Kave home, Sancal, Stua
-
Lead Architects: Rubén Gutiérrez, Pedro Ponce
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension
- City: València
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a corner plot in Torrefiel—one of Valencia's most humble neighborhoods—Casa Nido is conceived as an exercise in protecting and highlighting the scarce and valuable built heritage still preserved in the streets of this key peripheral district in the city's north.