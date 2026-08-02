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Casa Nido / Iterare arquitectos

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Casa Nido / Iterare arquitectos - Image 2 of 24Casa Nido / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairCasa Nido / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography, KitchenCasa Nido / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography, Glass, ChairCasa Nido / Iterare arquitectos - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension
València, Spain
  • Architects: Iterare arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kave home, Sancal, Stua
  • Lead Architects: Rubén Gutiérrez, Pedro Ponce
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Casa Nido / Iterare arquitectos - Image 2 of 24
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a corner plot in Torrefiel—one of Valencia's most humble neighborhoods—Casa Nido is conceived as an exercise in protecting and highlighting the scarce and valuable built heritage still preserved in the streets of this key peripheral district in the city's north.

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Cite: "Casa Nido / Iterare arquitectos" 02 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181865/casa-nido-nesting-within-heritage-iterare-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© David Zarzoso

Casa Nido / Iterare arquitectos

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