House Between Walls / Studio UF+O

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Rewatra

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. In villages across Rajasthan, houses are traditionally shaped around courtyards, built to absorb social life during festivals and family gatherings, while also offering protection from heat, dust, and constant public visibility. These homes are rarely static. They expand and contract with occupation, shifting between intense communal use and private life. It is within this layered condition of climate, community, and absence that House Between Walls in Rewatra finds its ground.