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Treelithon - A countryside retreat / Not a Number Architects

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Residential Architecture, Houses
Halkidiki, Greece
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© Alexandra Timpau, Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. Treelithon reimagines the archetype of the rural stone house of Chalkidiki, set within a long, slender plot where the land descends in a quiet, gentle slope beneath a canopy of mature pines and ancient olive trees.

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Not a Number Architects
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WoodStoneConcrete

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Cite: "Treelithon - A countryside retreat / Not a Number Architects" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181856/treelithon-a-countryside-retreat-not-a-number-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alexandra Timpau, Alex Shoots Buildings

Treelithon 乡村度假屋 / Not a Number Architects

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