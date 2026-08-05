Treelithon - A countryside retreat / Not a Number Architects

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Halkidiki, Greece
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Architects: Not a Number Architects
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alexandra Timpau, Alex Shoots Buildings, Kimberley Powell
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Lead Architects: Ermis Adamantidis, Dominiki Dadatsi
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Residential Architecture, Houses
- General Contractor: KOMET ATE
- City: Halkidiki
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Treelithon reimagines the archetype of the rural stone house of Chalkidiki, set within a long, slender plot where the land descends in a quiet, gentle slope beneath a canopy of mature pines and ancient olive trees.