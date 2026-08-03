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The Fun House / alto design studio

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The Fun House / alto design studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairThe Fun House / alto design studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairThe Fun House / alto design studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairThe Fun House / alto design studio - Interior Photography, ClosetThe Fun House / alto design studio - More Images+ 22

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, House Interiors
Slovenia
  • Architects: alto design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Skobe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FLOS, Cassina, Dedar Milano, Gruppo Bardelli, Nordic Knots, Reform, Stile, Vola
  • Lead Architects: Nina Eminagic, Mirza Eminagic
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The Fun House / alto design studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Ana Skobe

Text description provided by the architects. The project was immediately labeled as "fun," as the clients displayed their openness to bold design choices and a need for a lounge or game room.

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Cite: "The Fun House / alto design studio" 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181839/the-fun-house-alto-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ana Skobe

Fun House 趣味之家 / alto design studio

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