The Fun House / alto design studio

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Architects: alto design studio
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ana Skobe
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Manufacturers: FLOS, Cassina, Dedar Milano, Gruppo Bardelli, Nordic Knots, Reform, Stile, Vola
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Lead Architects: Nina Eminagic, Mirza Eminagic
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- Category: Interior Design, House Interiors
- Technical Team: Mirza Eminagic
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Sorel d.o.o.
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Parketarstvo Pavlic d.o.o.
- General Contractor: Ravnikar gradbenistvo d.o.o.
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. The project was immediately labeled as "fun," as the clients displayed their openness to bold design choices and a need for a lounge or game room.