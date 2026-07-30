Mueonga House / Snow AIDe

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Namyangju-si, South Korea
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Architects: Snow AIDe
- Area: 214 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jaeyoun Kim
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- Category: Houses
- Architects: Snow AIDe(Hohyun Park + Hyunjoo Kim)
- Structural Engineer: SDM
- Mechanical, Electrical, Equipment Engineer: Taeyoung EMC
- City: Namyangju-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a small hideaway house harmoniously integrated into its natural surroundings of woods and streams. The location, just an hour away from Seoul, offers a unique opportunity to experience the change of lights and views in four different seasons.