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Mueonga House / Snow AIDe

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Mueonga House / Snow AIDe - Interior Photography, StairsMueonga House / Snow AIDe - Interior Photography, WoodMueonga House / Snow AIDe - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Glass, ChairMueonga House / Snow AIDe - Exterior PhotographyMueonga House / Snow AIDe - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Namyangju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Snow AIDe
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  214
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jaeyoun Kim
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Mueonga House / Snow AIDe - Exterior Photography
© Jaeyoun Kim

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a small hideaway house harmoniously integrated into its natural surroundings of woods and streams. The location, just an hour away from Seoul, offers a unique opportunity to experience the change of lights and views in four different seasons.

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Snow AIDe
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Mueonga House / Snow AIDe" 30 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181835/mueonga-house-snow-aide> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jaeyoun Kim

Mueonga 住宅 / Snow AIDe

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