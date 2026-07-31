TreeBOX Cabin / Studio Officina82

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Architects: Studio Officina82
- Area: 12 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Giulia Sarno
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Lead Architects: Fabio Revetria, Lara Sappa
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- Architectural Collaborators: Lucrezia Nari, Alessia Catalano, Arianna Sella-Camilla, Francesca Ciudino, Beatrice Uva
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IngeMBP - Corrado Curti
- City: Alpisella
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. TreeBOX – Casa sull'Albero, designed by Studio Officina82, is part of Selucente, an innovative hospitality project centered on the recovery of the alpine hamlet of Alpisella in the Ligurian-Piedmontese Alps.