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TreeBOX Cabin / Studio Officina82

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges, Installations & Structures
Alpisella, Italy
  • Architects: Studio Officina82
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giulia Sarno
  • Lead Architects: Fabio Revetria, Lara Sappa
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© Giulia Sarno

Text description provided by the architects. TreeBOX – Casa sull'Albero, designed by Studio Officina82, is part of Selucente, an innovative hospitality project centered on the recovery of the alpine hamlet of Alpisella in the Ligurian-Piedmontese Alps.

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Studio Officina82
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WoodGlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "TreeBOX Cabin / Studio Officina82" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181796/treebox> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Giulia Sarno

TreeBOX 小木屋 / Studio Officina82

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