Sotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects

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Category: Museum, Renovation

Partners In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Wim Walschap

Project Director: Phil Schmerbeck

Project Manager: Jackie Bae

Project Designer: Bethany Herrmann

Project Team: Melodie Sanchez

Pbdw Architects: Project Leader: Brigitte Cook

Owner’s Representative: Gardiner & Theobald Inc

Mepfp Engineering: AMA Group USA

Code Consulting: Gillman Consulting Inc

General Contractor : J.T. Magen

Architects Renovation And Extension: Herzog & de Meuron, PDBW Architects

City: New York

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The restoration of the Breuer building follows a light-touch approach, preserving defining features while introducing subtle upgrades to meet Sotheby's functional and operational needs while honoring Marcel Breuer's original design. Each found space is scrutinized and re-evaluated for its architectural and programmatic value, shaping an experience of the building that honors both continuity and transformation. The project underscores the role of preservation in safeguarding a cultural landmark while ushering it into its next era.