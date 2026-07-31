Sotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects

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New York, United States
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Architects: Herzog & de Meuron, PBDW Architects
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Photographs:Stefan Ruiz, Max Touhey
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- Category: Museum, Renovation
- Partners In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Wim Walschap
- Project Director: Phil Schmerbeck
- Project Manager: Jackie Bae
- Project Designer: Bethany Herrmann
- Project Team: Melodie Sanchez
- Pbdw Architects: Project Leader: Brigitte Cook
- Owner’s Representative: Gardiner & Theobald Inc
- Mepfp Engineering: AMA Group USA
- Code Consulting: Gillman Consulting Inc
- General Contractor : J.T. Magen
- Architects Renovation And Extension: Herzog & de Meuron, PDBW Architects
- City: New York
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The restoration of the Breuer building follows a light-touch approach, preserving defining features while introducing subtle upgrades to meet Sotheby's functional and operational needs while honoring Marcel Breuer's original design. Each found space is scrutinized and re-evaluated for its architectural and programmatic value, shaping an experience of the building that honors both continuity and transformation. The project underscores the role of preservation in safeguarding a cultural landmark while ushering it into its next era.