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Sotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects

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Sotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects - Interior PhotographySotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects - Interior Photography, LightingSotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects - Interior Photography, LightingSotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects - Interior Photography, LightingSotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects - More Images+ 6

Curated by Nina Vuga

Museum, Renovation
New York, United States
  • Category: Museum, Renovation
  • Partners In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Wim Walschap
  • Project Director: Phil Schmerbeck
  • Project Manager: Jackie Bae
  • Project Designer: Bethany Herrmann
  • Project Team: Melodie Sanchez
  • Pbdw Architects: Project Leader: Brigitte Cook
  • Owner’s Representative: Gardiner & Theobald Inc
  • Mepfp Engineering: AMA Group USA
  • Code Consulting: Gillman Consulting Inc
  • General Contractor : J.T. Magen
  • Architects Renovation And Extension: Herzog & de Meuron, PDBW Architects
  • City: New York
  • Country: United States
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Sotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects - Interior Photography
© Max Touhey

Text description provided by the architects. The restoration of the Breuer building follows a light-touch approach, preserving defining features while introducing subtle upgrades to meet Sotheby's functional and operational needs while honoring Marcel Breuer's original design. Each found space is scrutinized and re-evaluated for its architectural and programmatic value, shaping an experience of the building that honors both continuity and transformation. The project underscores the role of preservation in safeguarding a cultural landmark while ushering it into its next era.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Sotheby’s Global Headquarters at the Breuer / Herzog & de Meuron + PBDW Architects" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181780/sothebys-global-headquarters-at-the-breuer-herzog-and-de-meuron-plus-pbdw-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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