Mooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: André Guerra Arquitetos
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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Manufacturers: Reka Iluminação
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: André Guerra, Douglas Vicentini
- Landscaping: Eiji Taninaka Paisajista
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Mooca House is based on respect for the existing structure, proposing a contemporary reading without erasing the past, but rather revealing and reinterpreting elements already present in the architecture.