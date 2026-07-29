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Mooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos

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Mooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyMooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Lighting, GlassMooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, GlassMooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, LightingMooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: André Guerra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Reka Iluminação
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Mooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Mooca House is based on respect for the existing structure, proposing a contemporary reading without erasing the past, but rather revealing and reinterpreting elements already present in the architecture.

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Cite: "Mooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos" [Casa Mooca / André Guerra Arquitetos] 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181767/mooca-house-andre-guerra-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

Casa Mooca / André Guerra Arquitetos

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