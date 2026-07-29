Mooca House / André Guerra Arquitetos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: André Guerra, Douglas Vicentini

Landscaping: Eiji Taninaka Paisajista

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Mooca House is based on respect for the existing structure, proposing a contemporary reading without erasing the past, but rather revealing and reinterpreting elements already present in the architecture.