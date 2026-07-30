Sawtooth House / Francesco Pierazzi Architects

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Architects: Francesco Pierazzi Architects
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Peter Molloy
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Manufacturers: Cortizo, PoaloInteriors, Velux, Wienerberger Koramic
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- Category: Renovation, Extension, Sustainability
- Lead Team: Francesco Pierazzi Architects / FPArchitects
- Main Contractor: Nathan Dew/MMMJ
- Structural Engineer: Harrison Shortt Structural Engineers
- Building Control: Vantage Building Control
- Joinery: Ashton Woodcraft
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Sawtooth House transforms a Victorian terrace in Kingston upon Thames through the replacement of an outdated rear extension with a contemporary addition inspired by the town's industrial heritage. Rather than replicating the language of the existing house, Francesco Pierazzi Architects reinterpreted the distinctive sawtooth roof profile of Kingston's former manufacturing buildings to create a new architectural identity rooted in place.