Sawtooth House / Francesco Pierazzi Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Sawtooth House transforms a Victorian terrace in Kingston upon Thames through the replacement of an outdated rear extension with a contemporary addition inspired by the town's industrial heritage. Rather than replicating the language of the existing house, Francesco Pierazzi Architects reinterpreted the distinctive sawtooth roof profile of Kingston's former manufacturing buildings to create a new architectural identity rooted in place.