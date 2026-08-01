Lecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan

•
Le Havre, France
-
Architects: Atelier Orzan
- Area: 55 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Jean Baptiste Thiriet
-
Lead Architects: Thibaut Blondet
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments, Apartment Interiors
- City: Le Havre
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the residential Costière district of Le Havre, France, Lecomte Apartment transforms the ground floor of a former family house into a calm and contemporary 55-square-meter home.