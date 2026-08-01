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Lecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan

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Lecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair, Lighting, Table, GlassLecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan - Image 9 of 13Lecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan - Interior Photography, Sink, CountertopLecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Shelving, ChairLecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan - More Images+ 8

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Le Havre, France
  • Architects: Atelier Orzan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jean Baptiste Thiriet
  • Lead Architects: Thibaut Blondet
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Lecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair, Lighting, Table, Glass
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the residential Costière district of Le Havre, France, Lecomte Apartment transforms the ground floor of a former family house into a calm and contemporary 55-square-meter home.

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Atelier Orzan
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WoodSteelFabric

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Cite: "Lecomte Apartment / Atelier Orzan" 01 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181752/lecomte-apartment-atelier-orzan> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Lecomte 公寓 / Atelier Orzan

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