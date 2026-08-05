Brutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt

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Ciudad de México, Mexico
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Architects: Barde + vanVoltt
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alejandro Ramirez Orozco
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Manufacturers: Nuumbra
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Lead Architects: Barde vanVoltt
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Penthouse, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Bart Jan van Seggelen, Valerie Boerma, Ivo Klaver
- Architecture Offices: Tenaz Estudio
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Escandón neighborhood of Mexico City, this 300-square-meter penthouse renovation by Barde vanVoltt reinterprets brutalist architecture through warmth, craftsmanship, and domestic comfort. Designed for two creative professionals, the project transforms an existing rooftop apartment into a calm sanctuary above one of the city's most vibrant districts.