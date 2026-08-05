Brutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Escandón neighborhood of Mexico City, this 300-square-meter penthouse renovation by Barde vanVoltt reinterprets brutalist architecture through warmth, craftsmanship, and domestic comfort. Designed for two creative professionals, the project transforms an existing rooftop apartment into a calm sanctuary above one of the city's most vibrant districts.