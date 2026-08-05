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Brutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt

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Brutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamBrutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt - Image 3 of 30Brutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, WoodBrutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingBrutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Penthouse, Apartment Interiors
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Barde + vanVoltt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Ramirez Orozco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nuumbra
  • Lead Architects: Barde vanVoltt
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Brutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Alejandro Ramirez Orozco

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Escandón neighborhood of Mexico City, this 300-square-meter penthouse renovation by Barde vanVoltt reinterprets brutalist architecture through warmth, craftsmanship, and domestic comfort. Designed for two creative professionals, the project transforms an existing rooftop apartment into a calm sanctuary above one of the city's most vibrant districts.

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Barde + vanVoltt
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Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPenthouseInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsMexico

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPenthouseInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Brutalist Penthouse / Barde + vanVoltt" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181747/brutalist-penthouse-barde-plus-vanvoltt> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alejandro Ramirez Orozco

野兽派顶层公寓 / Barde + vanVoltt

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