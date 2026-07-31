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Casa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt

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Casa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, BalconyCasa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, KitchenCasa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt - Image 4 of 25Casa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt - Image 5 of 25Casa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Renovation, Interior Design, House Interiors
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Barde + vanVoltt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Ramirez Orozco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Agape Bathrooms, In Light We Trust, Nuumbra , Studio davidpompa, Tata Mosaicos, Txt.ure
  • Lead Architects: Barde vanVoltt
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Casa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Balcony
© Alejandro Ramirez Orozco

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of La Condesa, Mexico City, Casa Mezcal is the transformation of a former mezcal tasting facility into a contemporary family residence that celebrates Mexican architecture, craftsmanship, and nature.

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About this office
Barde + vanVoltt
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsMexico

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WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Casa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181746/casa-mezcal-barde-plus-vanvoltt> ISSN 0719-8884

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