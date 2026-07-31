Casa Mezcal / Barde + vanVoltt

•
Ciudad de México, Mexico
-
Architects: Barde + vanVoltt
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Alejandro Ramirez Orozco
-
Manufacturers: Agape Bathrooms, In Light We Trust, Nuumbra , Studio davidpompa, Tata Mosaicos, Txt.ure
-
Lead Architects: Barde vanVoltt
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Renovation, Interior Design, House Interiors
- Design Team: Bart Jan van Seggelen, Valerie Boerma, Ivo Klaver
- Architecture Offices: CF Taller
- Landscape Design: Aldaba Jardines
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of La Condesa, Mexico City, Casa Mezcal is the transformation of a former mezcal tasting facility into a contemporary family residence that celebrates Mexican architecture, craftsmanship, and nature.