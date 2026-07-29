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Rangunia Residence / Moofer Architecture

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Pomara, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Moofer Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Prantography
  • Lead Architects: Md. Fahad Rahman
  • Category: Houses
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pratim Bhuiyan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mohammad Rashedul Islam
  • City: Pomara
  • Country: Bangladesh
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© Prantography

Text description provided by the architects. Rangunia Residence reinterprets the spatial and environmental principles of rural Bangladeshi architecture through a contemporary home shaped by climate, landscape, and everyday life. Located within the semi-rural setting of Rangunia, Chattogram, the house draws from familiar vernacular elements—not as nostalgic references, but as practical responses to place.

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Moofer Architecture
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ConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Rangunia Residence / Moofer Architecture" 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181719/rangunia-residence-moofer-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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Rangunia 住宅 / Moofer Architecture

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