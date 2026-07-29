Rangunia Residence / Moofer Architecture

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Houses • Pomara, Bangladesh Architects: Moofer Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4500 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Prantography

Lead Architects: Md. Fahad Rahman

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Category: Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pratim Bhuiyan

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mohammad Rashedul Islam

City: Pomara

Country: Bangladesh

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Text description provided by the architects. Rangunia Residence reinterprets the spatial and environmental principles of rural Bangladeshi architecture through a contemporary home shaped by climate, landscape, and everyday life. Located within the semi-rural setting of Rangunia, Chattogram, the house draws from familiar vernacular elements—not as nostalgic references, but as practical responses to place.