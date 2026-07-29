Rangunia Residence / Moofer Architecture

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Pomara, Bangladesh
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Architects: Moofer Architecture
- Area: 4500 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Prantography
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Lead Architects: Md. Fahad Rahman
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- Category: Houses
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pratim Bhuiyan
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mohammad Rashedul Islam
- City: Pomara
- Country: Bangladesh
Text description provided by the architects. Rangunia Residence reinterprets the spatial and environmental principles of rural Bangladeshi architecture through a contemporary home shaped by climate, landscape, and everyday life. Located within the semi-rural setting of Rangunia, Chattogram, the house draws from familiar vernacular elements—not as nostalgic references, but as practical responses to place.