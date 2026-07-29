  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Czechia
  5. CNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor

CNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor

Save

CNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor - Image 27 of 33CNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor - Interior Photography, ChairCNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting, TableCNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor - Interior Photography, ChairCNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor - More Images+ 28

Curated by Nina Vuga

Office Buildings
Praha 10, Czechia
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Design Team: Jan Kačer, Jakub Heidler, Marek Svoboda, Lukáš Bakši, Barbora Licková, Eliška Nakládalová, Vendula Jiříčková
  • Client: CNC & Active Radio
  • City: Praha 10
  • Country: Czechia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor - Interior Photography, Chair
© Studio Flusser

Text description provided by the architects. The new office spaces of Czech News Center and Active Radio were built within the new Hagibor administrative complex on the border of the Vinohrady, Strašnice, and Žižkov districts, directly connected to the Želivského metro station. Developed by Crestyl and designed by Bogle Architects, the project consists of a nine-story office building featuring an organic shape with cascading terraces.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Reaktor
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCzechia
Cite: "CNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor" 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181716/cnc-and-active-offices-studio-reaktor> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Studio Flusser

CNC 与活力办公室 / Studio Reaktor

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags