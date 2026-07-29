CNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor

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Praha 10, Czechia
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Architects: Studio Reaktor
- Area: 11208 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Studio Flusser
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- Category: Office Buildings
- Design Team: Jan Kačer, Jakub Heidler, Marek Svoboda, Lukáš Bakši, Barbora Licková, Eliška Nakládalová, Vendula Jiříčková
- Client: CNC & Active Radio
- City: Praha 10
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The new office spaces of Czech News Center and Active Radio were built within the new Hagibor administrative complex on the border of the Vinohrady, Strašnice, and Žižkov districts, directly connected to the Želivského metro station. Developed by Crestyl and designed by Bogle Architects, the project consists of a nine-story office building featuring an organic shape with cascading terraces.