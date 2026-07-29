CNC & Active Offices / Studio Reaktor

+ 28

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Office Buildings

Design Team: Jan Kačer, Jakub Heidler, Marek Svoboda, Lukáš Bakši, Barbora Licková, Eliška Nakládalová, Vendula Jiříčková

Client: CNC & Active Radio

City: Praha 10

Country: Czechia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new office spaces of Czech News Center and Active Radio were built within the new Hagibor administrative complex on the border of the Vinohrady, Strašnice, and Žižkov districts, directly connected to the Želivského metro station. Developed by Crestyl and designed by Bogle Architects, the project consists of a nine-story office building featuring an organic shape with cascading terraces.