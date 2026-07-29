SONO House / Atelier Carle

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Wentworth North, Canada Architects: Atelier Carle

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2300 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Félix Michaud

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Shalwin , Xavier Collection

Lead Architects: Isaniel Lévesque & Alain Carle

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: James Jabbour, Starr Wang

Technical Team: Baptiste Balbrick, Sarah Mei Mousseau

General Contractor: Metric Construction Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: VCMa Engineering consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Ingénat Engineering consultants

City: Wentworth North

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. This residence organically articulates a unified composition, oriented toward northern light, framing landscapes found within a vast panorama that opens onto the site. Three long concrete walls of varying heights, in scale with the landscape, form the approach to the building. They resonate with the permanence of the now architectured site and anchor it in time. A narrow gap between the walls reveals the entrance. Beyond this threshold, the spaces organize the living areas according to a flexible layout and timber structure, thereby signaling their capacity to adapt over a more distant temporal horizon.