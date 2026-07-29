SONO House / Atelier Carle

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Architects: Atelier Carle
- Area: 2300 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Félix Michaud
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Manufacturers: Shalwin, Xavier Collection
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Lead Architects: Isaniel Lévesque & Alain Carle
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: James Jabbour, Starr Wang
- Technical Team: Baptiste Balbrick, Sarah Mei Mousseau
- General Contractor: Metric Construction Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: VCMa Engineering consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Ingénat Engineering consultants
- City: Wentworth North
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. This residence organically articulates a unified composition, oriented toward northern light, framing landscapes found within a vast panorama that opens onto the site. Three long concrete walls of varying heights, in scale with the landscape, form the approach to the building. They resonate with the permanence of the now architectured site and anchor it in time. A narrow gap between the walls reveals the entrance. Beyond this threshold, the spaces organize the living areas according to a flexible layout and timber structure, thereby signaling their capacity to adapt over a more distant temporal horizon.