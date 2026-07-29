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SONO House / Atelier Carle

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SONO House / Atelier Carle - Exterior Photography, WoodSONO House / Atelier Carle - Image 3 of 21SONO House / Atelier Carle - Exterior Photography, WoodSONO House / Atelier Carle - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorSONO House / Atelier Carle - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Wentworth North, Canada
  • Architects: Atelier Carle
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Félix Michaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Shalwin, Xavier Collection
  • Lead Architects: Isaniel Lévesque & Alain Carle
  • Design Team: James Jabbour, Starr Wang
  • Technical Team: Baptiste Balbrick, Sarah Mei Mousseau
  • General Contractor: Metric Construction Inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: VCMa Engineering consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Ingénat Engineering consultants
  • City: Wentworth North
  • Country: Canada
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SONO House / Atelier Carle - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Félix Michaud

Text description provided by the architects. This residence organically articulates a unified composition, oriented toward northern light, framing landscapes found within a vast panorama that opens onto the site. Three long concrete walls of varying heights, in scale with the landscape, form the approach to the building. They resonate with the permanence of the now architectured site and anchor it in time. A narrow gap between the walls reveals the entrance. Beyond this threshold, the spaces organize the living areas according to a flexible layout and timber structure, thereby signaling their capacity to adapt over a more distant temporal horizon.

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Cite: "SONO House / Atelier Carle" 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181702/sono-atelier-carle> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Félix Michaud

SONO 住宅 / Atelier Carle

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