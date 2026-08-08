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House with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects

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House with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Closet, GlassHouse with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects - Image 3 of 17House with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects - Image 4 of 17House with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ClosetHouse with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Refurbishment, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Rome, Italy
  • Architects: Set Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Farinatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flos, Abet Laminati MEG, Bannach, Cassina, Foglie d'oro
  • Lead Architects: Onorato di Manno, Andrea Tanci
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House with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Closet
© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. Set Architects has completed the renovation of an early 20th-century apartment in Rome's Nomentano district, reinterpreting its traditional layout through a contemporary lens.

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WoodGlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsItaly

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsItaly
Cite: "House with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects" 08 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181657/house-with-reflective-furniture-set-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Federico Farinatti

镜面家具之家 / Set Architects

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