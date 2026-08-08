House with Reflective Furniture / Set Architects

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Architects: Set Architects
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Federico Farinatti
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Manufacturers: Flos, Abet Laminati MEG, Bannach, Cassina, Foglie d'oro
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Lead Architects: Onorato di Manno, Andrea Tanci
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- Category: Refurbishment, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Maria Lidia Tamburro
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ing. Daniele Sansoni
- City: Rome
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Set Architects has completed the renovation of an early 20th-century apartment in Rome's Nomentano district, reinterpreting its traditional layout through a contemporary lens.