NYMA Water Tower / Eek en Dekkers

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Architects: Eek en Dekkers
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jannie Guo
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Lead Architects: Iggie Dekkers, Piet Hein Eek
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Public Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- Contractor: Van Schijndel
- Constructor: Van Der Laar Adviesbureau
- Engineering & Consulting > Installation: Installatie Adviesgroep
- Construction: Team 42
- City: Nijmegen
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. The adaptive reuse of the NYMA Water Tower demonstrates how industrial heritage can be transformed into a vibrant destination while preserving its unique historical identity. Once an essential part of the former NYMA artificial silk factory, the tower has been reimagined as a public landmark that brings together hospitality, culture, and community. Today, it accommodates a restaurant, flexible meeting spaces, and a panoramic bar, creating a place for gathering, creativity, and social interaction.