NYMA Water Tower / Eek en Dekkers

+ 21

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The adaptive reuse of the NYMA Water Tower demonstrates how industrial heritage can be transformed into a vibrant destination while preserving its unique historical identity. Once an essential part of the former NYMA artificial silk factory, the tower has been reimagined as a public landmark that brings together hospitality, culture, and community. Today, it accommodates a restaurant, flexible meeting spaces, and a panoramic bar, creating a place for gathering, creativity, and social interaction.