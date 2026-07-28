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MOM House / Supra-Simplicities

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
  • Architects: Supra-Simplicities
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shawn Liu Studio
  • Lead Architect: Han Kuo
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Guang Fu Yeh, Cheng Hao Hsu
  • Design Team: Kung Chun Cheng, Hsu Nai Yuan
  • Architecture Offices: Han Kuo Architect
  • Landscape Architecture: Temperature Studio
  • City: Kaohsiung City
  • Country: Taiwan
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MOM House / Supra-Simplicities - Image 2 of 26
© Shawn Liu Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, the project occupies the terminus of a narrow dead-end alley, enclosed on three sides by neighboring residences and a school. With only a single point of access, the site is constrained by limited accessibility, daylight, and natural ventilation. In contrast, its adjacency to the school's sports field introduces an unexpected visual openness, providing a rare spatial relief within the dense urban fabric and becoming the project's primary environmental asset.

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SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTaiwan

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTaiwan
Cite: "MOM House / Supra-Simplicities" 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181648/mom-house-supra-simplicities> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shawn Liu Studio

MOM 住宅 / Supra-Simplicities

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