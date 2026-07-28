MOM House / Supra-Simplicities

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Architects: Supra-Simplicities
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Shawn Liu Studio
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Lead Architect: Han Kuo
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, the project occupies the terminus of a narrow dead-end alley, enclosed on three sides by neighboring residences and a school. With only a single point of access, the site is constrained by limited accessibility, daylight, and natural ventilation. In contrast, its adjacency to the school's sports field introduces an unexpected visual openness, providing a rare spatial relief within the dense urban fabric and becoming the project's primary environmental asset.