Ridge Residence / Hsu McCullough

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Technical Team: Soroush Sarang

General Contractor: Dynamic Builders of Southern California

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Parker Resnick Structural Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ralph Stone and Company, Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Becker & Miyamoto

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. There was an old house and beyond it, the much older Fossil Ridge Park. Alive with lizards, deer, snakes, coyotes, birds, butterflies, bees, moths, dragonflies, and more. Don't forget the heritage trees. Oaks springing from ancient granite outcrops surrounding the site still retained a vestige of grandeur in their clusters.