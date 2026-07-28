Ridge Residence / Hsu McCullough

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Los Angeles, United States
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Architects: Hsu McCullough
- Area: 3099 ft²
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher
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Manufacturers: Fisher & Paykel
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Lead Architects: Peggy P. Hsu, AIA and Christopher S.D. McCullough
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Technical Team: Soroush Sarang
- General Contractor: Dynamic Builders of Southern California
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Parker Resnick Structural Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ralph Stone and Company, Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Becker & Miyamoto
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. There was an old house and beyond it, the much older Fossil Ridge Park. Alive with lizards, deer, snakes, coyotes, birds, butterflies, bees, moths, dragonflies, and more. Don't forget the heritage trees. Oaks springing from ancient granite outcrops surrounding the site still retained a vestige of grandeur in their clusters.