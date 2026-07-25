O House / YES! Architects

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Houses • Pilar Centro, Argentina Architects: YES! Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 390 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Pablo Cruz

Lead Architects: Roberto Fuenzalida, José Saini, Sofía Moneta

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Stefanía Acosta

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Roberto Alfie

City: Pilar Centro

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa O sits on a corner lot in a traditional neighborhood of Pilar. The project is conceived from a contrast between its south and north façades: one that builds hermeticism, the other that dematerializes it. The central pursuit is the construction of silence. The organizing decision is to deploy the program longitudinally, generating a 38-meter frontage along the lot line: a blind wall that reveals the main entrance and shelters the interior dwelling.