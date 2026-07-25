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O House / YES! Architects

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O House / YES! Architects - Image 2 of 29O House / YES! Architects - Image 3 of 29O House / YES! Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteO House / YES! Architects - Interior PhotographyO House / YES! Architects - More Images+ 24

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Pilar Centro, Argentina
  • Architects: YES! Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Cruz
  • Lead Architects: Roberto Fuenzalida, José Saini, Sofía Moneta
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Stefanía Acosta
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Roberto Alfie
  • City: Pilar Centro
  • Country: Argentina
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O House / YES! Architects - Image 3 of 29
© Pablo Cruz

Text description provided by the architects. Casa O sits on a corner lot in a traditional neighborhood of Pilar. The project is conceived from a contrast between its south and north façades: one that builds hermeticism, the other that dematerializes it. The central pursuit is the construction of silence. The organizing decision is to deploy the program longitudinally, generating a 38-meter frontage along the lot line: a blind wall that reveals the main entrance and shelters the interior dwelling.

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Cite: "O House / YES! Architects" 25 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181636/o-house-yes-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pablo Cruz

O House / YES! Architects

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