O House / YES! Architects

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Architects: YES! Architects
- Area: 390 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Pablo Cruz
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Lead Architects: Roberto Fuenzalida, José Saini, Sofía Moneta
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa O sits on a corner lot in a traditional neighborhood of Pilar. The project is conceived from a contrast between its south and north façades: one that builds hermeticism, the other that dematerializes it. The central pursuit is the construction of silence. The organizing decision is to deploy the program longitudinally, generating a 38-meter frontage along the lot line: a blind wall that reveals the main entrance and shelters the interior dwelling.