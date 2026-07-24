Lomadas House / Grizzo Studio

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Houses • Pilar, Argentina Architects: Grizzo Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 460 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Federico Kulekdjian

Lead Architects: Arq Lucila Grizzo, Arq Federico Grizzo, Di. Rocío Martínez Serra

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Lomadas is set on a double plot opening onto more than one hundred meters of lagoon shoreline. The project is defined by a precise morphological operation: a folded bar of exposed concrete rests on two mounds of native vegetation, configuring a system in which architecture and landscape are fully integrated.