Lomadas House / Grizzo Studio

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Architects: Grizzo Studio
- Area: 460 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Federico Kulekdjian
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Lead Architects: Arq Lucila Grizzo, Arq Federico Grizzo, Di. Rocío Martínez Serra
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Lomadas is set on a double plot opening onto more than one hundred meters of lagoon shoreline. The project is defined by a precise morphological operation: a folded bar of exposed concrete rests on two mounds of native vegetation, configuring a system in which architecture and landscape are fully integrated.