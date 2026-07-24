  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Lomadas House / Grizzo Studio

Lomadas House / Grizzo Studio

Save

Lomadas House / Grizzo Studio - Exterior PhotographyLomadas House / Grizzo Studio - Image 3 of 25Lomadas House / Grizzo Studio - Interior Photography, ConcreteLomadas House / Grizzo Studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteLomadas House / Grizzo Studio - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Pilar, Argentina
  • Architects: Grizzo Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Kulekdjian
  • Lead Architects: Arq Lucila Grizzo, Arq Federico Grizzo, Di. Rocío Martínez Serra
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lomadas House / Grizzo Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Federico Kulekdjian

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Lomadas is set on a double plot opening onto more than one hundred meters of lagoon shoreline. The project is defined by a precise morphological operation: a folded bar of exposed concrete rests on two mounds of native vegetation, configuring a system in which architecture and landscape are fully integrated.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Grizzo Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Lomadas House / Grizzo Studio" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181572/lomadas-house-grizzo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Federico Kulekdjian

Lomadas 住宅 / Grizzo Studio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags