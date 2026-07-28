La Pecera Studios / Massív Studio

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Interiors, Offices Interiors

Interior Design: Isabella Medrano Galindo

Landscape Architecture: Grupo Colibri

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: David Jesus Zaragoza

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Jesus Mendez

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. La Pecera is conceived as a reflection on how architecture can be inserted into an environmentally sensitive landscape without compromising its natural condition. The project responds to a question that emerged from years of professional practice in Puerto Escondido, where rapid urbanization has progressively transformed the landscape that defines the identity of the place. In contrast to a model of growth that often replaces vegetation with built mass, the proposal envisions an architecture that understands the landscape as infrastructure rather than leftover space.