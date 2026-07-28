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La Pecera Studios / Massív Studio

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La Pecera Studios / Massív Studio - Image 2 of 10La Pecera Studios / Massív Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairLa Pecera Studios / Massív Studio - Interior Photography, DoorLa Pecera Studios / Massív Studio - Interior Photography, BalconyLa Pecera Studios / Massív Studio - More Images+ 5

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Interiors, Offices Interiors
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: Massív Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Courtney Chlouber
  • Lead Architects: Ricardo Allende Gonzalez
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La Pecera Studios / Massív Studio - Image 6 of 10
© Courtney Chlouber

Text description provided by the architects. La Pecera is conceived as a reflection on how architecture can be inserted into an environmentally sensitive landscape without compromising its natural condition. The project responds to a question that emerged from years of professional practice in Puerto Escondido, where rapid urbanization has progressively transformed the landscape that defines the identity of the place. In contrast to a model of growth that often replaces vegetation with built mass, the proposal envisions an architecture that understands the landscape as infrastructure rather than leftover space.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsOffices InteriorsMexico
Cite: "La Pecera Studios / Massív Studio" 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181564/la-pecera-massiv-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Courtney Chlouber

La Pecera 工作室 / Massív Studio

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