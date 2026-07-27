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Colors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde

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Colors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Interior Photography, WoodColors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopColors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairColors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Interior PhotographyColors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Lucas Jimeno Dualde
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andre Klotz
  • Lead Architect: Lucas Jimeno Dualde
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Project Team: Augusto Kenji
  • Architecture Team: Augusto Kenji
  • Project Management: Felipe Rodrigues
  • Construction Management: Felipe Rodrigues
  • Landscaping: Gabriela Chow
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Colors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Andre Klotz

Text description provided by the architects. In a mid-20th-century building in Higienópolis, Lucas Jimeno Dualde transforms a 280-square-meter apartment into something akin to a domestic temple. Its frugal architecture eliminates visual and material noise to focus attention on the experience of the body, light, color, and objects. The building does not claim a place in the modernist pantheon. It is simply a good residential building with a generous floor plan, like so many that shaped Higienópolis between the 1940s and 1960s.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Colors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde" [Apartamento das Cores / Lucas Jimeno Dualde] 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181509/colors-apartment-lucas-jimeno-dualde> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Andre Klotz

色彩公寓 / Lucas Jimeno Dualde

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