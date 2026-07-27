Colors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Project Team: Augusto Kenji

Architecture Team: Augusto Kenji

Project Management: Felipe Rodrigues

Construction Management: Felipe Rodrigues

Landscaping: Gabriela Chow

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. In a mid-20th-century building in Higienópolis, Lucas Jimeno Dualde transforms a 280-square-meter apartment into something akin to a domestic temple. Its frugal architecture eliminates visual and material noise to focus attention on the experience of the body, light, color, and objects. The building does not claim a place in the modernist pantheon. It is simply a good residential building with a generous floor plan, like so many that shaped Higienópolis between the 1940s and 1960s.