Colors Apartment / Lucas Jimeno Dualde

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Lucas Jimeno Dualde
- Area: 280 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Andre Klotz
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Lead Architect: Lucas Jimeno Dualde
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Project Team: Augusto Kenji
- Architecture Team: Augusto Kenji
- Project Management: Felipe Rodrigues
- Construction Management: Felipe Rodrigues
- Landscaping: Gabriela Chow
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In a mid-20th-century building in Higienópolis, Lucas Jimeno Dualde transforms a 280-square-meter apartment into something akin to a domestic temple. Its frugal architecture eliminates visual and material noise to focus attention on the experience of the body, light, color, and objects. The building does not claim a place in the modernist pantheon. It is simply a good residential building with a generous floor plan, like so many that shaped Higienópolis between the 1940s and 1960s.