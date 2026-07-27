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The House of Green Court / andblack design studio

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The House of Green Court / andblack design studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, BalconyThe House of Green Court / andblack design studio - Image 3 of 38The House of Green Court / andblack design studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, ChairThe House of Green Court / andblack design studio - Image 5 of 38The House of Green Court / andblack design studio - More Images+ 33

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: DiaGrid Consultants
  • Mep Consultants: Di Lavoro Estreme
  • Hvac Consultants: Yogi Engineers
  • Project Manager: Rakshit Shah
  • Contractor: Mile stone construction
  • Landscape Collaborator: Bharat Narola
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
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The House of Green Court / andblack design studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Balcony
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the climatic and cultural context of Ahmedabad, the House of Green Court draws from the courtyard typology to organize a three-generational family into an individualized yet cohesive whole. The project modulates privacy while responding to the present and evolving needs of its inhabitants.

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andblack design studio
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ConcreteBrick

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Cite: "The House of Green Court / andblack design studio" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181504/the-house-of-green-court-andblack-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

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