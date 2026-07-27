The House of Green Court / andblack design studio

Save this picture! © Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

+ 33

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: DiaGrid Consultants

Mep Consultants: Di Lavoro Estreme

Hvac Consultants: Yogi Engineers

Project Manager: Rakshit Shah

Contractor: Mile stone construction

Landscape Collaborator: Bharat Narola

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the climatic and cultural context of Ahmedabad, the House of Green Court draws from the courtyard typology to organize a three-generational family into an individualized yet cohesive whole. The project modulates privacy while responding to the present and evolving needs of its inhabitants.