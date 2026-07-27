The House of Green Court / andblack design studio

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Architects: andblack design studio
- Area: 9910 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
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Manufacturers: Hettich, Kohler
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Lead Architect: Ar. Jwalant Mahadevwala
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Text description provided by the architects. Set within the climatic and cultural context of Ahmedabad, the House of Green Court draws from the courtyard typology to organize a three-generational family into an individualized yet cohesive whole. The project modulates privacy while responding to the present and evolving needs of its inhabitants.