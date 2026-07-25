Wildcoast Residence / Studio Kennon

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Landscape Architecture: Nathan Burkett

City: Portsea

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. A house that does not resist the coast so much as negotiate with it. Positioned at the southern edge of the Mornington Peninsula, where the land yields to Bass Strait, the house inhabits a landscape of remarkable intensity. Wind arrives unbroken from the Southern Ocean, rain travels across the horizon, and the air is saturated with salt. The architecture does not resist these forces. Instead, it settles quietly into them, becoming part of the character of the place.