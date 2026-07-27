Cork House / Polysmiths

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Sustainability

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Price and Myers

General Contractor: Enviro Building Company

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. Architecture studio Polysmiths built a three-bedroom house on an infill plot in East London, using cork and other sustainable materials that remained readily available during the pandemic.