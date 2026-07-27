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Cork House / Polysmiths

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Cork House / Polysmiths - Image 2 of 24Cork House / Polysmiths - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickCork House / Polysmiths - Interior Photography, ConcreteCork House / Polysmiths - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairCork House / Polysmiths - More Images+ 19

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Sustainability
United Kingdom
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Cork House / Polysmiths - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick
© French + Tye

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture studio Polysmiths built a three-bedroom house on an infill plot in East London, using cork and other sustainable materials that remained readily available during the pandemic.

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WoodStone

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Cite: "Cork House / Polysmiths" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181472/cork-house-polysmiths> ISSN 0719-8884

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