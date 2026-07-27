Cork House / Polysmiths

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Architects: Polysmiths
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:French + Tye, Lorenzo Zandri
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Lead Architects: Charles Wu
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Sustainability
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Price and Myers
- General Contractor: Enviro Building Company
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture studio Polysmiths built a three-bedroom house on an infill plot in East London, using cork and other sustainable materials that remained readily available during the pandemic.