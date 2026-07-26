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Macchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture

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Macchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture - Exterior Photography, ConcreteMacchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture - Image 3 of 11Macchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture - Exterior Photography, ConcreteMacchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture - Image 5 of 11Macchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture - More Images+ 6

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Public Architecture, Community
United Kingdom
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Macchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. Macchiato is a public space designed by OUT Architecture for the London Festival of Architecture 2026, located in front of The Colombian Coffee Company along Petticoat Lane, one of London's most vibrant and culturally diverse streets. The project transforms an overlooked urban corner into a place for gathering, conversation, and pause within the everyday life of the city.

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Cite: "Macchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture" 26 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181461/macchiato-pocket-park-out-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Federico Farinatti

玛奇朵口袋公园 / OUT Architecture

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