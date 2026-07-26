Macchiato Pocket Park / OUT Architecture

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Category: Installations & Structures, Public Architecture, Community

Production: Red Collective & Jamps Studio

Landscape Design: Susanna Grant of LINDA and Will Scholey of Scholey Garden Design

Client: Aldgate Connect BID

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. Macchiato is a public space designed by OUT Architecture for the London Festival of Architecture 2026, located in front of The Colombian Coffee Company along Petticoat Lane, one of London's most vibrant and culturally diverse streets. The project transforms an overlooked urban corner into a place for gathering, conversation, and pause within the everyday life of the city.