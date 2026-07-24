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23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos

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23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete, Balcony23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 4 of 4223 Living / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Balcony23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos - More Images+ 37

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Housing
Medellín, Colombia
  • Category: Housing
  • Team: Carlos Blanco, Andrés Restrepo, Verónica Mesa, Johane Unanue
  • Art Direction, Concept And Interior Design: Estudio Liberal (Sara Restrepo, Felipe Hoyos)
  • Construction: Ménsula Ingeniería
  • Structuring: ménsula ingeniería, banca valor, Acrecer
  • Client: Acrecer
  • City: Medellín
  • Country: Colombia
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23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Arango Escobar

Text description provided by the architects. This commission consisted of the design of a residential building on a long plot with a steep slope. The Provenza neighborhood, located on the eastern hillside of the city of Medellín, features an irregular urban grid, partly shaped by the sloping topography. In this context, we proposed that the new building incorporate a stepped public path on its southern side, crossing the block and shortening the pedestrian route.

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Cite: "23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos" [23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos] 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181432/23-living-plan-b-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alejandro Arango Escobar

23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos

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