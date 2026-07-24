23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos

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Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
- Area: 6400 m²
- Year: 2019
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Photographs:Alejandro Arango Escobar
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Lead Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
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- Category: Housing
- Team: Carlos Blanco, Andrés Restrepo, Verónica Mesa, Johane Unanue
- Art Direction, Concept And Interior Design: Estudio Liberal (Sara Restrepo, Felipe Hoyos)
- Construction: Ménsula Ingeniería
- Structuring: ménsula ingeniería, banca valor, Acrecer
- Client: Acrecer
- City: Medellín
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. This commission consisted of the design of a residential building on a long plot with a steep slope. The Provenza neighborhood, located on the eastern hillside of the city of Medellín, features an irregular urban grid, partly shaped by the sloping topography. In this context, we proposed that the new building incorporate a stepped public path on its southern side, crossing the block and shortening the pedestrian route.