23 Living / Plan:b arquitectos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Housing

Team: Carlos Blanco, Andrés Restrepo, Verónica Mesa, Johane Unanue

Art Direction, Concept And Interior Design: Estudio Liberal (Sara Restrepo, Felipe Hoyos)

Construction: Ménsula Ingeniería

Structuring: ménsula ingeniería, banca valor, Acrecer

Client: Acrecer

City: Medellín

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. This commission consisted of the design of a residential building on a long plot with a steep slope. The Provenza neighborhood, located on the eastern hillside of the city of Medellín, features an irregular urban grid, partly shaped by the sloping topography. In this context, we proposed that the new building incorporate a stepped public path on its southern side, crossing the block and shortening the pedestrian route.