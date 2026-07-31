Stool Tower / 1Y Architects

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Category: Installations & Structures

Clients: SMART Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd

Construction Team: N-Design

City: Foshan

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. In the early summer of 2026, we were invited by the organizers of 2026 Foshan Internatioanl Cultural & Creative Week to create an art installation for this grand event. At the very beginning of the conceptual stage, we immersed ourselves deeply in the everyday life of local Cantonese people, hoping to find an everyday object that best captures the distinctive character of local folk life. In the end, our gaze settled on the red plastic stools.