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Stool Tower / 1Y Architects

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Installations & Structures
Foshan, China
  • Architects: 1Y Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2027
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yifan Chen
  • Lead Architects: Fan Chang
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© Yifan Chen

Text description provided by the architects. In the early summer of 2026, we were invited by the organizers of 2026 Foshan Internatioanl Cultural & Creative Week to create an art installation for this grand event. At the very beginning of the conceptual stage, we immersed ourselves deeply in the everyday life of local Cantonese people, hoping to find an everyday object that best captures the distinctive character of local folk life. In the end, our gaze settled on the red plastic stools.

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Cite: "Stool Tower / 1Y Architects" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181427/stool-tower-1y-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yifan Chen

省凳塔 / 1Y Architects

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