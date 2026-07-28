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MOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts

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MOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts - Interior PhotographyMOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts - Interior PhotographyMOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts - Image 4 of 29MOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts - Image 5 of 29MOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts - More Images+ 24

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Wuhan, China
  • Architects: Some Thoughts
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  98
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:SFAP
  • Lead Architects: Li Jingze
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© SFAP

Text description provided by the architects. This project centers on an innovative interplay between two contrasting materials: felt and metal. Connected by custom triangular fasteners, these disparate materials are integrated and recontextualized. This juxtaposition softens the cold, austere quality of metal while unleashing the sculptural, three-dimensional potential of felt. By introducing felt as a modular element within the spatial narrative, the design transcends conventional material boundaries, achieving a balanced, symbiotic relationship.

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Cite: "MOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts" 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181426/molsion-concept-store-some-thoughts> ISSN 0719-8884

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