MOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts

+ 24

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project centers on an innovative interplay between two contrasting materials: felt and metal. Connected by custom triangular fasteners, these disparate materials are integrated and recontextualized. This juxtaposition softens the cold, austere quality of metal while unleashing the sculptural, three-dimensional potential of felt. By introducing felt as a modular element within the spatial narrative, the design transcends conventional material boundaries, achieving a balanced, symbiotic relationship.