MOLSION Concept Store / Some Thoughts

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Wuhan, China
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Architects: Some Thoughts
- Area: 98 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:SFAP
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Lead Architects: Li Jingze
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Some Thoughts Spatial Design Studio
- Clients: Xiamen Aiyirui Optical Co.
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. This project centers on an innovative interplay between two contrasting materials: felt and metal. Connected by custom triangular fasteners, these disparate materials are integrated and recontextualized. This juxtaposition softens the cold, austere quality of metal while unleashing the sculptural, three-dimensional potential of felt. By introducing felt as a modular element within the spatial narrative, the design transcends conventional material boundaries, achieving a balanced, symbiotic relationship.